DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.32

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.32 and last traded at $100.23, with a volume of 14775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

