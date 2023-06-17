Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus Purchases 2,500 Shares

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

