Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

