DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

