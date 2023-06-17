Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $30,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

