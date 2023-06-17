Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

