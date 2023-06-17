Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

