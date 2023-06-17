Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in May

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.62.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
