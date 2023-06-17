Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in May

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

EVG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter worth $699,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

