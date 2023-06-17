eCash Trading Down 0.2% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. eCash has a market cap of $390.35 million and $2.40 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,503.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00403220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00096202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,417,567,173,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,417,635,923,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

