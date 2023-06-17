Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

