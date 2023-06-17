Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 242.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

