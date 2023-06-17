Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 35.6% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $289.68 and a 52-week high of $456.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

