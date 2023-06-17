Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $289.68 and a 1-year high of $456.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

