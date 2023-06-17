Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.52. 1,834,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,692. The firm has a market cap of $908.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.