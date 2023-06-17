Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Embark Technology Stock Up 1.4 %
EMBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 287,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Embark Technology has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Embark Technology Company Profile
Embark Technology, Inc develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations.
