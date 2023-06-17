Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Embark Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

EMBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 287,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Embark Technology has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embark Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 396,265 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embark Technology, Inc develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations.

