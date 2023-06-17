Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. 888 reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

