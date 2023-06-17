Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,994 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.16 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

