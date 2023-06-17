Empirical Finance LLC Buys 5,662 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

