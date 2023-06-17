Empirical Finance LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.