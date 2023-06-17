Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 557.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 677,125 shares of company stock worth $141,439,507. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

