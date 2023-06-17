Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,393,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

