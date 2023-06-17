Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

TSLA stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.54. 167,915,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,300,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.63. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.