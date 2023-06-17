Empowered Funds LLC Sells 50,804 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,804 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

