Empowered Funds LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 3,018,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,554. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

