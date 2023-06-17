ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ENEOS Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JXHLY traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.90. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89. ENEOS has a 12 month low of C$6.22 and a 12 month high of C$8.09.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

