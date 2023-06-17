Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of EERGF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413. Energean has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Get Energean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.83) to GBX 1,530 ($19.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Further Reading

