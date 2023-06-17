EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EngageSmart Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 19.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 385,860 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $28,669,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 35.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
