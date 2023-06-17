EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 19.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 385,860 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $28,669,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 35.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EngageSmart Company Profile

ESMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

