Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Down 11.7% in May

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

EQX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,949,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,642. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

