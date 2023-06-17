Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cactus, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cactus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

