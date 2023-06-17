Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 17th (AGIO, ALSN, CDXC, FNLC, FRD, SAVE, THM, UUU, WPP, WYY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 17th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

