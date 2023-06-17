Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 17th (AGIO, ALSN, CDXC, FNLC, FRD, SAVE, THM, UUU, WPP, WYY)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 17th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.