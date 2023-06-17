ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Tops $10.43 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $194.86 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,460.50 or 1.00022432 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00918798 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $59.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

