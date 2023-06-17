Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.00

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 48195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

