Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

