Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,905. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $280.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.25. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

