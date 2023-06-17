Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.