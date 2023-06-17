Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in May

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ING Group began coverage on shares of Exor in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. 399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

