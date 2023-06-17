Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,122,676 shares in the company, valued at $21,827,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00.

Expensify Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Expensify by 281.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Expensify by 928.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 247,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 444.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 70,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

