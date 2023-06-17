Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Sells £1,443,478.89 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($36.45), for a total value of £1,443,478.89 ($1,806,154.77).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,985 ($37.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. Experian plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($28.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,160 ($39.54). The stock has a market cap of £27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,522.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,801.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,833.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,090.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.04) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.73).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

