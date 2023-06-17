FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

FDX stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.