Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stake Lessened by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,973,000 after buying an additional 854,152 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 1,267,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 387,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $43.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

