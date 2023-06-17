Financial Contrast: Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) versus SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF)

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) and SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Highway and SFS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 0.02% 4.93% 3.35% SFS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Highway and SFS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A SFS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SFS Group has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given SFS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SFS Group is more favorable than Highway.

5.3% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highway and SFS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $12.36 million 0.64 $440,000.00 $0.11 23.99 SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Highway has higher revenue and earnings than SFS Group.

Summary

Highway beats SFS Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

