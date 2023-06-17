First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Trading Down 5.5%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

First Bancorp of Indiana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

