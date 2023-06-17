First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.01 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
