First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.01 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.