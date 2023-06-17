First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

