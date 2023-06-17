First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average of $406.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

