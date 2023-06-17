First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
