First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,321 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

