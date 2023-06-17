First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $11,721,510,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,215,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTGC opened at $23.82 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

