First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.77. 58,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 141,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
