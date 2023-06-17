First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.77. 58,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 141,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.