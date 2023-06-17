Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 24,254 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $645,641.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,588,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,132,574.46.

On Thursday, June 8th, Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 170.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Flex by 550.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $10,124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

