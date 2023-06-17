Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 5,665 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $150,802.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,507.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 8,535 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $226,945.65.

On Thursday, June 8th, David Scott Offer sold 26,420 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $698,544.80.

On Tuesday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $344,546.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

