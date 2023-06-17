FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 463% from the previous session’s volume of 14,445 shares.The stock last traded at $66.91 and had previously closed at $66.35.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLTD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

